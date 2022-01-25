Workers Say Fluor's Mismanaged 401(k) Cost Them Millions

By Patrick Hoff (January 25, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- A pair of former Fluor Corp. employees slapped the company with a proposed class action in Texas federal court claiming shoddy investment options and excessive administrative expenses cost workers millions in retirement savings. The suit, filed Monday, alleges that the Texas-based construction and engineering company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by allowing the company's 401(k) plan to be charged recordkeeping and administrative fees that "far exceeded" the market rate. The named plaintiffs in the suit — Deborah Locascio and David Summers — also claim that several of the plan's investment options are "objectively imprudent" and perform significantly worse than...

