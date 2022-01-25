Benefit Funds Say Union Official's $10M Suit Can't Stand

By Emily Brill (January 25, 2022, 2:17 PM EST) -- A New York construction union's health care and pension funds asked a federal judge to toss a $10 million ERISA lawsuit filed by the president of the local Building & Construction Trades Council, saying they denied his claim for retiree benefits because he's still working. Even though Matthew Aracich no longer works for Heat & Frost Insulators Local 12, his continued employment as council president renders him ineligible to collect his union pension and retiree health care benefits, the funds argued Monday. "The court should dismiss Aracich's claim for pension benefits, because the trustees reasonably concluded that he did not …...

