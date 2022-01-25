Jury Increases Cardi B Award To $3.8M In YouTuber Libel Trial

By Rosie Manins (January 25, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- A federal jury awarded Cardi B an additional $2.8 million in her defamation case against a Georgia-based YouTuber on Tuesday, a day after giving the rapper more than $1 million for compensatory damages and medical costs. The three men and five women on the jury in Atlanta found Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, deserved $1.5 million in punitive damages as well as just over $1.3 million in attorney fees and costs. Their verdict came at the end of a two-week trial, in which Cardi B testified she had become suicidal over the YouTuber's content. Latasha Kebe, whose YouTube...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS