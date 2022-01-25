Ex-NFLers, Wives Back Race-Norming Deal, But With Caveats

By Zachary Zagger (January 25, 2022, 5:20 PM EST) -- A group of roughly 75 former NFL players and spouses joined a letter urging the federal judge overseeing the NFL concussion settlement to approve an agreement to end the controversial use of race-norming to assess settlement payouts, while saying many players felt "burned" by the issue and that "deep concerns remain." In the letter filed on the docket by class counsel Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP, the former players and wives praised the court's intervention in the race-norming issue and called on U.S. District Judge Anita Brody to approve the agreement to end its use in the concussion settlement, but called...

