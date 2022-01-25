Toshiba Investors Want 9th Circ. To Save Class Action Again

By Dean Seal (January 25, 2022, 3:44 PM EST) -- Toshiba Corp. investors who had securities claims revived by the Ninth Circuit in 2018 are now asking the appellate court to step in again after losing their bid for class certification earlier this month. The proposed class has alleged since 2015 that Toshiba misled them about a billion-dollar accounting fraud, but a California federal judge ruled on Jan. 7 that the pension fund plaintiffs bringing the suit had acquired Toshiba securities, known as American Depository Receipts or ADRs, in a transaction that originated with the purchase of shares in Japan, not the U.S. Those investors now argue that the lower court...

