Ex-Drug Co-Op CEO Convicted In Landmark Opioid Case

By Pete Brush (February 2, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A federal jury in New York on Wednesday convicted former Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. CEO Laurence Doud of narcotics conspiracy, endorsing a novel case that sought to hold a corporate leader accountable for fueling the nation's opioid crisis. Larry Doud leaving Manhattan federal court on Jan. 27. (Pete Brush | Law360) Six female and six male jurors deliberated over two days before delivering their verdict after a criminal trial before U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels that opened Jan. 18. Doud, 78, now faces a 10-year minimum prison sentence. He showed little reaction, lowering his head as the verdict was read....

