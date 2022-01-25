The Insys Case Made History. Why An Exec's Appeal May Not

By Chris Villani (January 25, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc.'s founder has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his appeal after being convicted of orchestrating a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids, a landmark case that rested on novel legal theories but may not pique the justices' interest. A Boston jury found John Kapoor and four other Insys higher-ups guilty in 2019 of using a sham speaker program to funnel cash and perks to doctors in exchange for writing more prescriptions and higher doses of Insys' expensive fentanyl spray, Subsys. It was the first successful prosecution of top pharmaceutical executives tied to the opioid crisis. The one-time...

