Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

The Insys Case Made History. Why An Exec's Appeal May Not

By Chris Villani (January 25, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc.'s founder has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his appeal after being convicted of orchestrating a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids, a landmark case that rested on novel legal theories but may not pique the justices' interest.

A Boston jury found John Kapoor and four other Insys higher-ups guilty in 2019 of using a sham speaker program to funnel cash and perks to doctors in exchange for writing more prescriptions and higher doses of Insys' expensive fentanyl spray, Subsys. It was the first successful prosecution of top pharmaceutical executives tied to the opioid crisis.

The one-time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!