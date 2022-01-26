Google Must Face Trimmed Ariz. Suit Over Location Tracking

By Hailey Konnath (January 26, 2022, 12:23 AM EST) -- An Arizona state judge has refused to throw out the Arizona attorney general's suit against Google over allegedly misleading location tracking, although he did trim the state's claim centering on selling advertisement spots to third parties, according to a decision docketed Tuesday. Judge Timothy J. Thomason granted in part and denied in part Google's motion for summary judgment in the case, which accuses the tech giant of defrauding users about their privacy while targeting them with a "sweeping surveillance apparatus." In particular, Judge Thomason preserved Attorney General Mark Brnovich's claims that Google has run afoul of Arizona's Consumer Fraud Act, although he...

