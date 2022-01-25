NY Prosecutors Face Rare Probe Of 'Missteps' In $500M Case

By Max Jaeger (January 25, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- The Western New York federal prosecutor's office will spend the better part of a week under the microscope this spring, after a judge took the rare step Tuesday of ordering an evidentiary hearing into whether the government intentionally misled the court about errors that doomed a $500 million real estate fraud case. A New York federal judge has ordered a hearing to determine if prosecutors intentionally misled the court in their 2018 case against Rochester developer Bob Morgan. (iStock.com/ARMMY PICCA) There's no doubt, according to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, that prosecutors in the Western District of New York failed to...

