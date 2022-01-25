'Key & Peele' Streaming Royalties Suit Dropped Against WGA

By Beverly Banks (January 25, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- A former "Key and Peele" showrunner withdrew his proposed class action Tuesday alleging the Writers Guild of America West and Viacom subsidiaries did not pay writers royalties for shows on streaming platforms, following a California federal judge's order denying him class certification in December. Jay Martel dropped his proposed class action of TV writers in Los Angeles federal court 10 months after he filed suit in March claiming the union and Viacom negotiated a settlement that did not require the company to pay royalties from streaming shows in exchange for a lump sum payment. "Plaintiff Jay Martel hereby dismisses this action...

