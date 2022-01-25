Apple, CEO Tim Cook Win Restraining Order Against Stalker

By Lauren Berg (January 25, 2022, 10:49 PM EST) -- A California judge has granted a restraining order against a Virginia woman accused of stalking and harassing Apple CEO Tim Cook, trespassing at his Palo Alto home, and sending him menacing messages, including photos of guns. The temporary restraining order was signed on Jan. 21 after Apple Inc. said the 45-year-old woman from McLean, Virginia, began sending hundreds of Twitter posts and emails to Cook in late 2020, which have become "threatening and highly disturbing." "Given respondent's erratic, threatening and bizarre behavior, including her direct contact with Apple's executive team, Apple's CEO and with Apple's corporate and security teams, all Apple...

