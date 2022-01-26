Chinese Investors Fight Proposed Axing Of EB-5 Fraud Suit

By Nathan Hale (January 26, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- A group of Chinese investors has urged a Florida district court to reject a magistrate's recommendation to permanently toss the investors' allegations that the developers of a Miami Beach hotel helped defraud them of millions they thought they were contributing to the project as part of a federal investment visa program. In a written objection to the magistrate's report and recommendation, named plaintiff Yuanxiao Feng and the other investors argued Tuesday that Miami-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes went too far in recommending dismissal with prejudice for a partially amended complaint they brought against various entities involved in the development of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS