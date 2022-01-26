Shkreli Ruling Pokes Holes In Keurig Defense, Rivals Say

By Christopher Cole (January 26, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- Keurig's coffee competitors have told a New York federal judge that Martin Shkreli's recent $64.6 million loss in a pharmaceutical antitrust case underscores why Keurig should face liability for monopoly conduct. TreeHouse Foods Inc. and other companies are seeking summary judgment against Keurig in a complex case over Keurig's business practices. Keurig is also trying to defeat the lawsuit before trial, defending against claims that it used exclusivity deals with distributors and other tactics to squeeze out competitors for the single-serve coffee pods it is known for. In a letter, an attorney for TreeHouse told Judge Vernon S. Broderick of the...

