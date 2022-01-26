Ky. BIPA Copycat Bill Could Usher In Class Action Tsunami

By David Oberly (January 26, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- For three years now, Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act has maintained its status as the hottest new class action trend, spurring an onslaught of bet-the-company litigation fueled by the law's minimal requirements for establishing liability and high statutory damages awards. Taking note of the increased commercial use of biometric technologies today, lawmakers in Kentucky started out the 2022 legislative session with the introduction of H.B. 32 — a carbon copy of BIPA. If enacted, Kentucky's BIPA copycat bill would bring with it an avalanche of class actions similar to those companies have been facing in connection with Illinois' biometric privacy statute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS