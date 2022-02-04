House Passes Bill To Bolster Competitiveness With China

By Jennifer Doherty (February 4, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted along party lines Friday to pass legislation aimed at girding the economy to face contemporary challenges amid the U.S.'s ongoing economic feud with China. Lawmakers passed the America COMPETES Act, H.R. 4521, in a 222-210 vote with two abstentions. The 2,900-page legislation is the House version of a science and technology research bill that cleared the Senate last summer. However, the COMPETES Act carries important differences from the Senate bill that riled business groups ahead of Friday's vote and could prove thorny to resolve in conference. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., welcomed the passage...

