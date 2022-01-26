7th Circ. Asked To Nix Ill. Ban On Migrant Detention Contracts

By Hannah Albarazi (January 26, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- Two Illinois counties urged a Seventh Circuit panel Tuesday to reverse a lower court's order dismissing their lawsuit challenging a new Illinois law that phases out immigrant detention contracts, arguing that the statute is preempted and should be invalidated because it conflicts with the federal government's exclusive authority to regulate immigration. Illinois' McHenry and Kankakee counties argued in their opening appellate brief Tuesday that the newly enacted Illinois Way Forward Act violates the principle of intergovernmental immunity by prohibiting the counties – which are the federal government's contractors – from performing immigration detention, an inherently federal activity. "In passing the Way...

