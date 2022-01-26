7th Circ. Voids Order Allowing PPP Loan Relief For Strip Clubs

By Celeste Bott (January 26, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday vacated an order allowing 49 strip clubs to participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration's second round of Paycheck Protection Program loan distribution, saying Congress isn't trying to regulate or suppress adult entertainment but has simply decided not to subsidize it. A Wisconsin district court got it wrong when it found that the clubs' ineligibility for additional PPP funding violated the First Amendment, a three-judge panel of the appellate court said. The lower court had enjoined the SBA administrator, the secretary of the Treasury and the SBA's lending banks from enforcing the clubs' regulatory exclusion in...

