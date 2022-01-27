Privacy Groups Push 'Fourth Amendment Not For Sale' Bill

By Christopher Cole (January 27, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- Consumer privacy advocates are urging lawmakers to advance a bill to prevent law enforcement and intelligence agencies from buying Americans' private data from telecom providers. The American Civil Liberties Union spearheaded a letter Wednesday from dozens of advocacy groups to press for Judiciary Committee leaders on both sides of the Capitol to move their versions of the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act. The legislation would prohibit agencies from "obtaining subscriber or customer records in exchange for anything of value," according to the text of the bill sponsored by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. The measures follow up on major fines...

