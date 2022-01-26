Minor Role In NY Gambling Ring Still Merits Prison, Feds Say

By Ivan Moreno (January 26, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- The operator of a club linked to an illegal gambling ring in New York should spend six months to a year in prison regardless of the minor role he played in a larger racketeering case, federal prosecutors recommended Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Gazmend Lita with taking bets at his club in New Jersey and sending that information to a New York gambling parlor the government said was an illegal sportsbook. Lita, who was among more than a dozen people charged in the case, pled guilty in September to one count of conspiracy to transmit wagering information and is scheduled for sentencing Feb....

