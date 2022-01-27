Allianz Unit's Negligence Claims Over Hotel Damage Revived

By Ben Zigterman (January 27, 2022, 2:50 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals revived an Allianz unit's negligence claim against a construction manager and its subcontractor over paying out $1.3 million for water damage at an Atlanta hotel. The three-judge panel found Wednesday that the trial court improperly excluded the insurer's expert testimony and should not have granted the motion for summary judgment from Holder Construction Group LLC and McKenney's Inc., two companies involved in the Hotel Indigo's 2015 renovations. After paying out $1.3 million to the hotel's owner, Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. sued Holder and McKenney's for gross negligence, and appealed Judge Allison B. Salter's March 2020 decision....

