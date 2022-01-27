Labaton Nabs Lead In Honest Co. Investor's Diaper IPO Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 27, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP will represent a proposed class of investors in baby and beauty company The Honest Company Inc. in a suit accusing the company of failing to properly explain that it might see a post-lockdown slump in diaper sales ahead of its May 2021 initial public offering. In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi appointed the Labaton Sucharow team as class counsel and designated the firm's client Kathie Ng as lead plaintiff in the suit. In loss charts filed with her lead plaintiff bid, Ng claimed that she lost $109,000 in connection with the company's alleged misrepresentations....

