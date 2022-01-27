Zillow Gets Damages Cut To $1.9M In Photo Copyright Fight

By Tiffany Hu (January 27, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- Zillow has convinced a Washington federal court to trim a damages award against it to $1.9 million in a copyright dispute over the use of real estate photographs on its website, a considerable reduction from the $8 million it was initially supposed to pay. Part of U.S. District Judge James L. Robart's analysis hinged on whether Zillow's infringement of VHT Inc.'s copyrighted photographs was "innocent" or not. The judge found that VHT, although it previously reached out to Zillow about a potential license agreement after discovering its photos on Zillow's Digs platform, did not "raise the specter of infringement" until it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS