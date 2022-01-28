LATAM Faces Heavy Fire In Ch. 11 Disclosure Hearing

By Jeff Montgomery (January 28, 2022, 10:34 PM EST) -- Chilean international carrier LATAM Airlines ran into heavy opposition during a hearing on a disclosure statement for its $14 billion Chapter 11 reorganization plan Friday, with some creditor representatives urging a New York federal judge to declare the proposal unconfirmable on multiple grounds. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity postponed a decision on some of the issues until Feb. 10, observing that several objections focused on potential Bankruptcy Code violations and the alleged skewed treatment of some creditors in a plan backstop agreement, which is slated for a hearing on that day. But argument was to continue Tuesday on allegations that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS