CORRECTION: DHS Opens 20,000 H-2B Visas Amid Labor Shortage

By Grace Dixon (January 27, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Labor announced that 20,000 H-2B visas will become available Friday, after exhausting the 33,000 visas set aside for the first half of the year before it even began. Citing record job growth, the agencies made the additional visas that were first announced in December available for domestic employers that are facing down or already experiencing irreparable harm if they can't secure additional temporary nonagricultural workers before March 31. The government also set aside 6,500 of the newly added visas for migrants from the so-called Northern Triangle countries El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, as well as Haiti...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS