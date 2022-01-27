DHS Adds 20,000 H-2B Visas Amid Labor Shortage

By Grace Dixon (January 27, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Labor added 20,000 H-2B visas for temporary nonagricultural workers Thursday, after receiving enough applications to exhaust the 53,000 visas already at play in the first half of the fiscal year. Citing record job growth, the agencies set aside additional visas available Friday for domestic employers that are facing down or already experiencing irreparable harm if they can't secure additional employees before March 31. The government also set aside 6,500 of the newly added visas for migrants from the so-called Northern Triangle countries El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, as well as Haiti....

