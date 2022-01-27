Real Estate Broker Hits Cannabis Co. 4Front With $19M Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 27, 2022, 5:40 PM EST) -- Real estate broker Savills Inc. sued cannabis company 4Front Ventures in New York federal court Thursday, claiming it put together a deal with over $129 million in government incentives for a new Illinois facility but 4Front hasn't paid it millions in fees they contracted for. Savills claims their deal requires 4Front to pay fees totaling 15% of the $129 million deal -- or over $19 million -- with more than $9.7 million overdue now, and the remainder split into two payments, due in late 2022 and 2023. The agreement, inked in November 2020, required Savills to secure for 4Front governmental or...

