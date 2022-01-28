FCC Upholds $22K Fine On Factory Signal Jammer

By J. Edward Moreno (January 28, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has upheld a $22,000 fine against a Dallas warehouse that was using a signal jammer to prevent its employees from using their mobile phones at work. The FCC says it began investigating Ravi's Import Warehouse for using a signal jammer after it received a complaint of interference from AT&T. Ravi's contested the FCC's Enforcement Bureau fine several times before petitioning the full commission for a review, and on Thursday the commission sided with the bureau and affirmed the fine. Signal jammers are built to block or interfere with radio frequencies. They are illegal under the federal Communications...

