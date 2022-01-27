Cubs In Settlement Talks With DOJ Over Wrigley Accessibility

By Rachel Scharf (January 27, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- The Chicago Cubs are in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve a compliance review of seating accessibility at Wrigley Field, according to Illinois federal court filings on Wednesday in a related Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit against the team. The Cubs have been locked in a court battle since 2017 with fan David Felimon Cerda over the number of wheelchair-accessible seating at the team's newly renovated stadium. As of 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois has been simultaneously pursuing a review of the revamped stadium's ADA compliance. The team said Wednesday that it's...

