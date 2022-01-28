Texas Jury Sinks $10M Spat Over Copyright-Protected Tech

By Andrew Karpan (January 28, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- A jury in Texas has largely turned down a $10 million lawsuit from the co-founder of a data science training company who tried and failed to use copyright law to reclaim that business, after his former partner departed for Massachusetts and allegedly took part of the company with him. The verdict that came down from a federal courthouse in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 24 was mostly a big win for Ram Katamaraja and his Boston company Colaberry Inc., after weathering an almost weeklong trial over a lawsuit brought by Anand Dasari and Novedea Systems. A day before the verdict came down,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS