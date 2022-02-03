Key Trade Secret Developments Of 2021: Part 2

By Randall Kahnke, Kerry Bundy and Anna Sallstrom (February 3, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- The year 2021 brought significant developments in trade secret law. In part one of this two-part article, we focused on significant developments in U.S. trade secret litigation and legislation. In part two, we highlight four developments in particular: 1. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit's clarification of the standard for pleading use of a trade secret under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act. 2. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit's opinion on the relationship between trade secrets and patents on related technology. 3. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas' ruling that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS