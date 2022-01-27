ICE Agrees To Detainee Virus Safety Rules In Class Settlement

By Dave Simpson (January 27, 2022, 10:00 PM EST) -- The federal government has agreed to a slew of COVID-19 safety measures at two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities in California, according to a bid Thursday for preliminary approval of a class settlement with current and former detainees alleging they were not protected from the virus. In an unopposed motion, the proposed class said Thursday that the deal would enshrine "key protections" from an earlier preliminary injunction and keep ICE from re-detaining inmates who were previously released in an attempt to create space for social distancing at the facilities. "It also ensures that class members in the Facilities will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS