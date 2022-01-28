Ukraine Says Russian Co. 'Weaponized' US Courts For Intel

By Victoria McKenzie (January 28, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- Ukrainian officials urged the D.C. Circuit on Thursday to rehear a decision they say has allowed Russian oil company Tatneft to "weaponize" U.S. courts and conduct a massive foreign intelligence operation through the discovery process. "Such conduct, by a company whose board includes six Russian government officials, has prompted Ukraine's U.S. ambassador to warn that Tatneft's discovery requests appear pretextual and may be the product of a 'far-reaching interstate agenda," Ukraine told the court Thursday in a petition for rehearing. According to the petition, Tatneft has so far served discovery on Ukraine and subpoenas on 77 financial institutions. In late December,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS