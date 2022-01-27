Evenflo Escapes Deceptive Marketing Booster Seat MDL

By Hailey Konnath (January 27, 2022, 10:02 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday freed Evenflo Co. from a multidistrict deceptive marketing suit over its Big Kid booster seats, finding that the consumers had not put forth a plausible theory for how they were harmed economically by purchasing the seats. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper granted Evenflo's motion to dismiss the putative class action with prejudice, agreeing with the company that the consumers had not alleged an actual defect in the booster seats and had not suggested any diminution in value of the product. Rather, the consumers claim they would not have purchased the Big Kid booster seat...

