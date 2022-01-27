Netflix Can't Checkmate 'Queen's Gambit' Defamation Suit

By Dave Simpson (January 27, 2022, 10:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied Netflix's attempt to dismiss a defamation suit from Georgian chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili over her portrayal in the hit show "The Queen's Gambit," ruling Thursday that while the show is fictional, the reference to Gaprindashvili could be interpreted as a true historical detail. Gaprindashvili's September lawsuit focuses on a scene in the finale of the 2020 miniseries, in which an announcer at a fictional 1968 Moscow chess tournament says that Gaprindashvili had "never faced men." Gaprindashvili, who was crowned the first-ever female international chess grandmaster in 1978, said this "grossly sexist" statement belittled her achievements....

