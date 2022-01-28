Goldman Sachs Fights Class Cert. In 1MDB Shareholder Suit

By Rachel Scharf (January 28, 2022, 1:25 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs urged a Manhattan federal judge Thursday not to certify a proposed securities class action over the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad fraud scandal, saying shareholders can't draw a link between 2018 media reports and the investment bank's purported stock drops. Goldman and former top executives Lloyd C. Blankfein and Gary D. Cohn said U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick should reject a November class certification bid from Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, which wants to represent thousands of investors who bought the bank's common stock between October 2014 and December 2018. The pension fund, known as AP7, alleges Goldman and its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS