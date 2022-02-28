2nd Circ. Appears Unchanged On Virus Coverage Stance

By Shawn Rice (February 28, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit looked set Monday to uphold its current federal appellate view in COVID-19 coverage suits, asking a New York hospitality group and a Hartford unit what was wrong with its existing precedent that there isn't coverage for business losses caused by government restrictions. The Second Circuit appeared poised Monday not to change its position on COVID-19 coverage suits, questioning why it shouldn't follow its Dec. 27 ruling that a New York fine arts gallery and dealership didn't have coverage for losses caused by shutdown orders without direct physical damage to property. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) The panel kept questions focused...

