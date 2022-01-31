Autoliv Says $100M Punitive Damage Award 'Excessive'

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 31, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- A seat belt manufacturer subject to pay a $100 million punitive damage award for the death of a motorist asked a Georgia federal court to reconsider the penalty, arguing the award is excessive and that Georgia law only authorizes punitive damages after proving the defendant's actions show willful misconduct. In a motion to amend judgment filed Friday, Autoliv Japan Ltd. urged the court to either rule out or reduce the $100 million punitive damage award, arguing that the seat belt in question complied with all federal safety standards and that the plaintiff had not demonstrated that the company had acted indifferently....

