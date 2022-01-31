Beverly Hills Hotel Owner Says Banks Forced Sale

By Joyce Hanson (January 31, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- A Beverly Hills hotel owner has sued two banks in New York federal court claiming they surprised it with a sudden demand to pay "default interest" on its mortgage during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing it to permanently close the property. The owner of Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel said it was forced to sell the swanky Beverly Hills property because its mortgage lender suddenly claimed it owed millions of dollars in "default interest." (AP Photo/ Matt Sayles, File) The owner, 360 N. Rodeo Drive LP, said it was forced to shut down the upscale Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel after lender Wells Fargo Bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS