Netflix, DirecTV Want Ill. City's Franchise Fees Suit Tossed

By J. Edward Moreno (January 31, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- Five streaming service providers are asking a federal judge to toss an Illinois city's suit seeking fees from the providers for their services, arguing that a state video service authorization law applies only to companies that put down wires on public rights-of-way. Netflix, DirecTV, Hulu, Dish Network, CBS Interactive and Amazon filed briefs on Friday arguing that the Cable and Video Competition Law of 2007, an Illinois state law that requires video service providers to apply for and receive authorization from the state to provide video services, applies only to video service providers that must install or construct facilities in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS