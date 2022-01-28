Medical Imaging CEO Gets 5 Years In Prison For $250M Fraud

By Hailey Konnath (January 28, 2022, 11:11 PM EST) -- The CEO of several medical imaging companies on Friday was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for running a $250 million health care fraud scheme involving California's workers' compensation system, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Sam Sarkis Solakyan, 40, who was convicted by a California federal jury last July, was sentenced at a hearing Friday. U.S. District Judge Cynthia A. Bashant also ordered Solakyan to pay $29.9 million in restitution to victim insurers, the Justice Department said in a statement. He's also been banned from working in the health care and workers' compensation industries for a three-year term...

