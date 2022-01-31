Real Estate Rumors: Fifth Third Bank, Aldi, Tristar

By Andrew McIntyre (January 31, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- Fifth Third Bank has loaned $69.04 million to a venture of private equity shop Carlyle Group and Greystar for a multifamily project in Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The loan is for Elan Solea, a planned 359-unit project north of Northwest 170th Street and west of Interstate 75, according to the report. Aldi has reached a deal to lease 22,000 square feet in Fort Washington, Maryland, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The grocery chain is taking space at 10709 Indian Head Highway, and the deal is for space that Willpower Gym had earlier occupied, according to the report,...

