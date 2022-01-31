EBay In Talks To Settle Couple's Harassment Claims

By Brian Dowling (January 31, 2022, 12:05 PM EST) -- EBay Inc. is in talks to settle civil claims that its executives orchestrated a campaign to terrorize a married Massachusetts couple whose blog was critical of the e-commerce giant, according to a Saturday court filing. The company asked U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to halt the case for 90 days for it to engage in mediation with David and Ina Steiner of Natick, Massachusetts, to settle the range of claims in the suit. "A stay of proceedings for 90 days is necessary and appropriate in this matter to conserve all the parties' and the court's resources and to allow the Steiners and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS