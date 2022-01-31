Santander Managers Reach $4.25M OT Deal With Bank

By Irene Spezzamonte (January 31, 2022, 1:07 PM EST) -- Santander Bank agreed to pay $4.25 million to hundreds of business operations managers who claimed in a proposed class and collective action in New Jersey federal court that the company stiffed them on overtime. Santander Bank agreed to pay $4.25 million to hundreds of business operations managers who claimed in a proposed class and collective action in New Jersey federal court that the company stiffed them on overtime. (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) A group of branch operations managers asked the court in an unopposed motion Friday to preliminarily approve the deal, saying the settlement would avoid further...

