AFL-CIO Calls House Competition Bill A Boon To Workers

By Hailey Konnath (January 31, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- The AFL-CIO, the country's largest labor union, said Monday that it is in "strong support" of the U.S. House of Representatives' proposal to increase competitiveness with China, saying the legislative package will benefit millions of workers and their families. The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations said in a letter to lawmakers that the America Competes Act of 2022 features critical provisions that will help curb what it called China's "aggressive non-market trade distortions." Those distortions have put downward pressure on U.S. production, employment and wages, according to the letter. AFL-CIO director of governmental affairs William Samuel penned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS