Wrigley Field Accessibility Row Will Go On Despite DOJ Talks

By Lauraann Wood (January 31, 2022, 2:54 PM EST) -- A lawsuit challenging newly renovated Wrigley Field's seating accessibility has been pending too long to press pause while the Chicago Cubs look to settle similar concerns with the U.S. Department of Justice, an Illinois federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said during a remote hearing that while the Cubs' settlement talks with the DOJ "is good news" and he appreciates the department's willingness to consider plaintiff David F. Cerda in its discussions, both the parties and the court have put too much time and work into the suit to halt litigation for two months while those conversations continue....

