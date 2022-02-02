Supreme Court Urged To Narrow Foreign Discovery Statute

By Caroline Simson (February 2, 2022, 8:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is being pressed by the Biden administration and other interested parties to narrow the scope of a statute that allows federal courts to order discovery for certain foreign proceedings, with a common theme being the additional burden on those being targeted. In eight different briefs filed with the high court on Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice and other entities, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, mostly urged the justices to overturn a Sixth Circuit ruling that concluded Section 1782 of the U.S. Code can be used to force parties to turn over evidence for private commercial...

