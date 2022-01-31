Feds Tell Jury Ex-Drug Co-Op CEO To Blame For Opioid Crisis

By Pete Brush (January 31, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors told a Manhattan jury Monday that former Rochester Drug Cooperative CEO Larry Doud encouraged painkiller addiction to make money, a charge that was rejected by Doud's counsel as a misleading bid to scapegoat him for the opioid crisis. The back-and-forth came during lengthy closing arguments in Doud's trial on charges of drug distribution conspiracy and scheming to lie to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The trial, which opened Jan. 18, is being handled by U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels. "He did it for money," prosecutor Nicholas Roos of the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office told the jury. For roughly...

