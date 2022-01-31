Attys Ask For $27.5M In Apple Warranty Class Settlement

By Mike Curley (January 31, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing a class of smartphone and tablet buyers are asking for $27.5 million in fees from a $95 million settlement with Apple Inc. to resolve claims that it failed to honor its warranties for iPhones and iPads. In a motion filed Friday in California federal court, named plaintiffs Vicky Maldonado and Justin Carter asked the court to approve the award, which amounts to 29% of the settlement fund, saying the work done in resolving the case after four years of litigation warrants the payout. They also asked for just under $1.4 million in expenses for the class counsel, as well...

