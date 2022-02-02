Cozen O'Connor Expands Into Boston With Construction Pro

By Morgan Conley (February 2, 2022, 12:30 PM EST) -- Cozen O'Connor has expanded into Boston by adding a construction litigator with two dozen years of experience from Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP, the firm said Monday. Coming on board to spearhead the opening is shareholder Wendy K. Venoit, an American College of Construction Lawyers fellow and a former chair of the American Bar Association's forum on construction law. In an interview with Law360, Venoit said she is thrilled not only to be joining Cozen O'Connor but also to be getting to work bulking up the new Boston office. "Boston is such a thriving market for construction and it's somewhat underserved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS