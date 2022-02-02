Marriott Developer Says Contractor Liable For $2.8M Damage

By Joyce Hanson (February 2, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- The developer of a 38-story Marriott hotel in Manhattan has sued a project contractor and related firms for breach of contract in New York state court, claiming they're liable for $2.8 million of damage due to the defective installation of a building facade. Chinatown-based developer Lam Group and hotel owner Lam Pearl Street Hotel LLC in their Monday complaint accused contractor The Rinaldi Group of negligence by allowing for poor workmanship that caused pieces of the Marriott's stucco facade to dislodge and land on an adjacent building when severe weather with high winds hit the city on Christmas Day 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS